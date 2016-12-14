Dec 14 Global advisory firm Willis Towers Watson Plc said it appointed Mary O'Connor to lead client and business development in Great Britain.

O'Connor has previously led the company's Great Britain financial lines business. Before that she was a senior regulator at the UK Financial Services Authority.

In her new role, O'Connor will report to head of Great Britain, Nicolas Aubert, and global industries lead, Eric Speer. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru)