BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Advisory services firm Willis Towers Watson Plc said it appointed Thomas Zacharopoulos as head of its financial institutions industry group in the U.S. Midwest.
Zacharopoulos, who has 30 years of experience in the insurance and risk management industry, worked most recently as head of market relations at Integro Insurance Brokers.
Based in Chicago, he will report to Michael O'Connell, financial institutions industry head, North America.
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.