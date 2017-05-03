BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 U.S. advisory services firm Willis Towers Watson Plc hired Claire Simpson and Victoria Padfield to its political risk and trade credit team in London as part of a broader expansion of its financial solutions division.
Both Simpson and Padfield held underwriting positions with Hiscox prior to joining Willis Towers. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru)
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results