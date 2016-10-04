(Corrects name to Rejal from Rejpal in headline and first paragraph)

Oct 3 Risk adviser and insurance broker Willis Towers Watson promoted Sara Rejal to head of liquid alternatives and Karen Dolenec to head of real assets, effective immediately.

Both Sara and Karen joined Willis Towers Watson in 2014 as senior investment consultants, the company said.

In her new role, Karen continues to be responsible for real estate, infrastructure and natural resources, while Sara will oversee hedge funds, alternative beta, reinsurance and multi-asset strategies. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee)