Blackstone closes 7.8 bln-euro European property fund, source says
June 7 Blackstone Group, has closed a 7.8 billion-euro ($8.79 billion) fund that will focus on European commercial real estate, a source familiar with the matter said.
* Second-quarter adj earnings per share $0.59 vs est $0.58
* Second-quarter revenue falls 2 pct to $842 mln
* Second-quarter total expenses fall 6 percent to $663 mln
Aug 1 Willis Group Holdings Plc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit for the second quarter in a row as lower expenses helped the insurance broker offset a slight decline in commissions and fees.
The company's net income from continuing operations for the second quarter rose to $107 million, or 61 cents per share, from $84 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the London-based company, which has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, earned 59 cents per share.
Analysts, on average, expected the company to earn $58 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenue fell 2 percent to $842 million on lower commissions and fees.
Total expenses for the quarter were down 6 percent at $663 million.
Willis Group shares closed at $36.38 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Stifel Financial - on June 6, Richard Himelfarb, Thomas Michaud, Thomas Mulroy, Victor Nesi, Ben Plotkin, James Zemlyak have resigned as directors Source text:(http://bit.ly/2sgUqiZ) Further company coverage: