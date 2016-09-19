CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Sept 19 Willis Towers Watson Plc appointed Ashwin Belur and Dhiran Dookhi to its insurance investment solutions group.
Dookhi most recently served as a risk actuary working on enterprise risk management at Prudential.
Belur has almost 30 years of industry experience and joins Willis Towers from BlackRock Inc. (Reporting by Shalom Aarons in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.