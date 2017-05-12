SINGAPORE May 12 Singapore's Wilmar
International Ltd, which is considering spinning off
its China business, is looking to list it in Shanghai to boost
its profile on the mainland and potentially pave the way for
deals.
China is Wilmar's biggest market, accounting for nearly 50
percent of 2016 revenues of $41.4 billion for one of the world's
largest edible oil processors. Its annual revenues from China
have risen about 50 percent since 2009.
Wilmar said in Thursday's earnings statement it was carrying
out an "internal restructuring" of those operations. It
confirmed on Friday that that would mean reviving a listing plan
first aired in 2009, but swapping the venue to Shanghai from
Hong Kong.
"The timing is favourable as the Chinese government is
encouraging foreign companies to list there," a spokeswoman
said. Proceeds could be used to "expand the business" but the
company did not comment on listing size or specifics, saying any
offering proposal would be at least 18 months away.
Wilmar's move revives its China listing plans nearly eight
years after it shelved a blueprint for a roughly $3 billion
listing of the Chinese unit in Hong Kong in 2009, blaming
volatile markets. (reut.rs/2pBRmtj)
Choosing the mainland this time should also help boost its
valuation, bankers said - though some questioned whether as a
foreign entity it could encounter difficulties.
"In Singapore the PE ratio is not as good as China, China is
about 30 percent more. It is not possible to take money out of
China and invest in Singapore stock exchange," one source with
knowledge of the matter said.
The source also said Wilmar was following its market - it
supplies 45 percent of cooking oil sold in the Chinese retail
market. And it could mean easier deals in a growing market.
In its annual report, Wilmar had said that the recent
lifting of restrictions in China on oilseeds and grains
processing on foreign companies will smoothen its expansion
there.
TESTING THE WATERS?
Wilmar is the top edible oils refiner as well as speciality
fats and oleochemicals manufacturer in China, where it is also
among the largest flour and rice millers. It also sells edible
oils, grains and noodles under its brands.
Some analysts questioned Wilmar's need to make the statement
on what is still an early stage plan in China, when there had
been no speculation, exchange request or share movement.
One analyst at a European investment bank said in a report
the announcement could help test appetite and establish a
minimum valuation for the China listing.
Wilmar does not require the money from the listing but needs
the business expansion opportunities it will bring, the analyst
said, adding it may again explore forming a combination with a
state-owned agricultural company to spur growth.
Angeline Chin, a Malaysia-based analyst with TA Securities,
said the potential IPO "definitely will be bigger than 2009" and
that besides raising money for expansion, a listing in the key
market will also boost its reputation there.
Wilmar currently has a market capitalisation of about $16.9
billion. Its business in China consists of several entities,
including joint ventures and associates. Wilmar said it was
evaluating the listing of all its businesses in China.
Since shelving its 2009 plans, Wilmar has added to
businesses such as rice and flour milling in China, as well as
more of its branded consumer products.
The company's shares closed up 9.6 percent at S$3.76 on
Friday, while the broader market ended 0.5 percent lower.
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Additional reporting by Elzio
Barreto in Hong Kong and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by
Clara Ferreira Marques and Muralikumar Anantharaman)