SINGAPORE May 10 Wilmar International Ltd
, the world's largest listed palm oil firm, reported on
Thursday lower-than-expected first quarter earnings, hit by weak
margins at its largely China-based oilseeds and grains business.
Wilmar, which owns palm oil plantations in Indonesia and
Malaysia as well as sugar operations in Australia, said net
profit for January-March fell 34 percent to $255.9 million,
compared to $386.7 million a year ago.
The earnings were well below the average forecast of $365
million from nine analysts polled by Reuters.
Excluding non-operating items, Wilmar would have posted a
50.6 percent drop in net profit to $205.6 million, it said.
"All the other key business segments of the group,
especially palm and laurics, are expected to perform
satisfactorily for the rest of the year while oilseeds crushing
margin in China is expected to remain challenging due to excess
capacity," the company said.
