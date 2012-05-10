* Palm and laurics business posted $52.5 mln Q1 pretax
profit
* Says China's operating environment challenging
(Adds details)
By Harry Suhartono and Charmian Kok
SINGAPORE, May 10 Singapore's Wilmar
International Ltd, the world's largest listed palm oil
firm, posted a surprise 34 percent drop in quarterly earnings on
Thursday, hurt by losses at its largely China-based oilseeds and
grains business.
Shares of Wilmar, which also owns palm oil plantations in
Indonesia and Malaysia, fell as much as 9 percent to a
three-year low in early trade on heavy volume.
Wilmar has been struggling in China, where it processes
grains to turn them into cooking oil, due to rising costs and
excess capacity.
"The operating environment in China continued to be
challenging and crush margins remained weak. Together with the
poor timing of beans purchases, this resulted in a $52.5 million
pretax loss," the company said in a statement.
"All the other key business segments of the group,
especially palm and laurics, are expected to perform
satisfactorily for the rest of the year."
Wilmar suffered from a similar situation in the second half
on 2010 when its oilseeds and grains business recorded more than
$210 million in pretax losses, which the company blamed on less
timely purchases of raw materials.
Wilmar's January-March net profit fell to $255.9 million
from $386.7 million a year earlier, coming in well below the
average forecast of $365 million from nine analysts polled by
Reuters.
Excluding non-operating items such as gains from investments
and an accounting profit from sugar operations, it would have
had a 51 percent drop in quarterly net profit to $205.6 million.
Wilmar acquired Australian sugar firm Sucrogen in 2010 for
$1.5 billion.
Wilmar's core palm and laurics business had a 20 percent
rise in sales volume to 5.2 million metric tonnes and saw pretax
profit increase 53 percent to $234.9 million.
"Margins improved significantly as the group maximised its
capacity utilisation in Indonesia, benefiting from the revised
Indonesian export duty structure which came into effect in
mid-September 2011," the company said.
Palm oil prices have risen by more than 5 percent
since the start of this year.
Pretax margins from Wilmar's consumer business in China,
which includes cooking oil, flour and rice, had improved
slightly after a price increase in August 2011 and declining
feedstock costs in the fourth quarter of 2011.
(Editing by Kevin Lim and John O'Callaghan)