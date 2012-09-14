SINGAPORE, Sept 14 Shares of Singapore palm oil
producer Wilmar International Ltd and other
commodities firms jumped on Friday as investors bought stocks
that could benefit from the United States Federal Reserve's move
to inject more money into the system.
Around 0115 GMT, Wilmar shares were up 4 percent, Noble
Group Ltd gained more than 3 percent and Olam
International Ltd advanced 2 percent. Singapore's
benchmark Straits Times Index was 0.9 percent higher.
The Federal Reserve launched another aggressive stimulus
program on Thursday, saying it would pump $40 billion into the
U.S. economy until it saw a sustained upturn in the weak jobs
market.
"Basically people are piling into all the high-beta stocks.
If the STI is going up, higher-beta stocks will outperform the
STI," said Carey Wong, an analyst at OCBC Investment Research.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)