N.Korean missile reached altitude of about 560 km - official
SEOUL, May 21 The ballistic missile launched by North Korea on Sunday reached an altitude of about 560 kilometres (348 miles), a South Korean military official said.
HAMBURG Jan 14 German agricultural commodities cooperative Agravis said on Thursday it had bought a 33 percent shareholding in German palm products and animal feed trading house H. Boegel from Singapore-listed commodities group Wilmar International Ltd.
The move will give Agravis direct access to purchase markets for palm-based animal feed ingredients including palm expellers, Agravis said.
Wilmar had said in September it was considering selling part of Boegel. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Mark Potter)
TOKYO, May 21 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Sunday that he wants to raise the issue of North Korean missile launches at the Group of Seven leaders' summit in Italy this month.