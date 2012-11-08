SINGAPORE Nov 9 Singapore palm oil producer
Wilmar International Ltd reported a 26 percent rise in
third-quarter net profit on Friday, with its oilseeds and grains
business turning in a profit after two quarters of losses.
Wilmar, whose other businesses include sugar and edible
oils, earned $405.8 million for the three months ended
September, up from $321 million a year earlier and $117 million
in the previous quarter.
Wilmar's third-quarter result beat the average net profit
forecast of $335 million, based on a Reuters poll of five
analysts.
"Despite the uncertainties in the global economy, the group
remains positive on its long-term prospects due to good economic
growth in its main markets of China, India and Indonesia,
continued increase in the production of palm oil in Indonesia,
coupled with new projects developed in the past few years like
oleochemicals, rice and flour milling," chairman and CEO Kuok
Khoon Hong said.
Wilmar, whose shares have fallen nearly 38 percent since the
start of the year, is among the worst performers out of nearly
200 stocks worldwide in the large and midcap food products
industry, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Eric meijer)