SINGAPORE Feb 22 Singapore's Wilmar
International Ltd announced better-than-expected
fourth-quarter net profit and a joint venture with fellow
commodities firm Noble Group Ltd for Papua-focused
palm projects.
Wilmar reported net profit of $476.8 million for the three
months ended in December, down 4.7 percent from $500 million a
year earlier. But that still was above an average net profit
forecast of $348 million, based on a Reuters poll of five
analysts.
Most key segments delivered higher profit from operations
for the quarter, said Wilmar, which gets about 50 percent of its
revenue from China.
Palm and laurics benefited from higher sales volume and the
revised Indonesian export duty structure. Consumer products
gained from lower feedstock costs and oilseeds and grains saw
improved crush margins.
Sugar contributed positively from the crushing of better
quality cane and higher merchandising profit. But plantations
and palm oil mills were affected by lower crude palm oil prices.
Wilmar was the worst performing stock on the Straits Times
Index last year, down 33 percent versus a 20 percent
gain in the index.
