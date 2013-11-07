BRIEF-Guangdong Wens Foodstuff Group's Q1 net profit down 52.4 pct y/y
* Says its Q1 net profit down 52.4 percent y/y at 1.5 billion yuan ($217.91 million)
SINGAPORE Nov 7 Singapore commodities firm Wilmar International Ltd said net profit for the third quarter rose 2.5 percent from a year earlier, as strong growth in its sugar business outweighed weakness in palm oil.
Wilmar posted a net profit of $416 million for the three months ended September.
The sugar segment, which benefited from dry and favourable weather conditions in Australia, reported a 49 percent jump on the year in pre-tax profit in the quarter.
But the palm oil operations continued to be affected by lower crude palm oil prices and production yield, the company said in a statement.
For the company statement, click
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
* Says its Q1 net profit down 52.4 percent y/y at 1.5 billion yuan ($217.91 million)
April 16 Jinfa Labi Maternity & Baby Articles Co Ltd