SINGAPORE May 8 Wilmar International Ltd
said its first-quarter net profit slumped 49 percent
on losses in the sugar business and negative soybean crushing
margins in China, with lower palm refining margins also
weighing.
Wilmar, part of Malaysian billionaire Robert Kuok's business
empire, posted a net profit of $161.8 million for the quarter,
down from $315.4 million a year earlier. Revenue for the three
months inched up 0.7 percent to $10.3 billion, the company said
in a statement.
The Singapore company is the world's top palm oil processor
and has business interests in sugar and other commodities.
Its palm and laurics division, the top revenue contributor,
recorded a 6.5 percent rise in revenue but pre-tax profit
dropped 25.9 percent as refining margins were suppressed by
tighter supply of crude palm oil and increased industry
capacity, the company said.
The sugar division's loss widened to $54 million from $13.6
million a year earlier on deeper losses in sugar milling.
"The higher losses in 1Q13 were mainly due to the negative
timing effects of unrealised sugar hedges," said Wilmar,
expecting the milling business to incur losses in the second
quarter as well.
The company has been aggressively expanding its sugar
business, buying up a major stake in India's Shree Renuka Sugars
Ltd and forming a joint venture in Myanmar earlier
this year.
The oilseeds and grains division swung into a loss on a
pre-tax basis, as soybean crush margins in China were negative,
caused by a combination of oversupply and lower demand.
"Whilst current crushing conditions in China are tough, we
believe that such conditions are not sustainable long term, and
the resultant consolidation in the industry will ultimately
benefit us," the company said.
Its consumer products and plantation business, though,
recorded profit gains.
Wilmar shares rose 1.2 percent to S$3.34 on Thursday, ahead
of the results. The shares are down more than 2 percent so far
this year, underperforming the 2.5 percent gain in the benchmark
Singapore Straits Times Index.
