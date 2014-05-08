SINGAPORE May 8 Wilmar International Ltd said its first-quarter net profit slumped 49 percent on losses in the sugar business and negative soybean crushing margins in China, with lower palm refining margins also weighing.

Wilmar, part of Malaysian billionaire Robert Kuok's business empire, posted a net profit of $161.8 million for the quarter, down from $315.4 million a year earlier. Revenue for the three months inched up 0.7 percent to $10.3 billion, the company said in a statement.

The Singapore company is the world's top palm oil processor and has business interests in sugar and other commodities.

Its palm and laurics division, the top revenue contributor, recorded a 6.5 percent rise in revenue but pre-tax profit dropped 25.9 percent as refining margins were suppressed by tighter supply of crude palm oil and increased industry capacity, the company said.

The sugar division's loss widened to $54 million from $13.6 million a year earlier on deeper losses in sugar milling.

"The higher losses in 1Q13 were mainly due to the negative timing effects of unrealised sugar hedges," said Wilmar, expecting the milling business to incur losses in the second quarter as well.

The company has been aggressively expanding its sugar business, buying up a major stake in India's Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd and forming a joint venture in Myanmar earlier this year.

The oilseeds and grains division swung into a loss on a pre-tax basis, as soybean crush margins in China were negative, caused by a combination of oversupply and lower demand.

"Whilst current crushing conditions in China are tough, we believe that such conditions are not sustainable long term, and the resultant consolidation in the industry will ultimately benefit us," the company said.

Its consumer products and plantation business, though, recorded profit gains.

Wilmar shares rose 1.2 percent to S$3.34 on Thursday, ahead of the results. The shares are down more than 2 percent so far this year, underperforming the 2.5 percent gain in the benchmark Singapore Straits Times Index. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)