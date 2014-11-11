SINGAPORE Nov 11 Wilmar International Ltd
said on Tuesday its third-quarter net profit rose a
marginal 1.5 percent, with a weak performance in the key palm
oil processing unit offsetting a strong showing in its other
businesses.
The company, the world's largest palm oil processor, posted
a net profit of $422.4 million for the three months ended Sept.
30 on revenue of $11.5 billion.
"Compressed margins in Palm & Laurics will likely persist
due to lower production and excess refining capacity in
Indonesia," Wilmar said in a statement.
For its soybean business, Wilmar forecast the crush margin
to remain positive, adding that the upcoming festive season will
help improve demand for rice, flour and other consumer products.
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)