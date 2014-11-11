* Q3 net up 1.5 pct at $422.4 mln, highest since 4Q12
* Palm and laurics unit posts 49 pct fall in pre-tax profit
* Oilseeds, consumer products, plantation units see profit
rises
(Adds breakdown of profits by segment, comments by company)
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Nov 11 Wilmar International
, the world's largest palm oil processor, posted its
highest quarterly net profit in seven quarters on gains in its
oilseeds and plantations businesses.
But weak margins at the key palm oil processing unit curbed
the third-quarter earnings growth to just 1.5 percent.
Wilmar reported on Tuesday a net profit of $422.4 million
for the three months ended Sept. 30 on revenue of $11.5 billion,
which was down 2.7 percent compared to the same quarter last
year.
The palm and laurics business, its biggest revenue
contributor, posted a 49 percent slide in pre-tax profit in the
quarter, despite growth in both volume and revenue, due to lower
palm oil refining margin on the buildup of refining capacity.
"Compressed margins in palm & laurics will likely persist
due to lower production and excess refining capacity in
Indonesia," Wilmar said in a statement.
But pre-tax profit of the oilseeds and the grains business
shot up 88 percent as soybean processing margins in China
<0#JCI-SBCRMRG> improved in the quarter. Wilmar, one of China's
largest soybean processors, expected the margins to remain
positive in the fourth quarter.
Pre-tax profits of the plantations and palm oil mills
business jumped 49 percent, consumer products gained 29 percent
and the sugar business rose 4.8 percent for the quarter.
Wilmar, part of Malaysian billionaire Robert Kuok's business
empire, has aggressively expanded in recent years into areas
such as sugar and consumer products to lower its dependence on
palm oil. It is in the process of acquiring Australian food firm
Goodman Fielder.
Wilmar's core net profit for the quarter, which excludes
non-operating items, rose nearly 10 percent, it said.
The upcoming festive season will help the performance of the
rice and flour business, as well as the consumer products unit
which has seen good growth outside of China this year, the
company said.
"We are optimistic on the prospects for China, India and
Indonesia as well as Africa despite the outbreak of Ebola, and
will continue to expand our operations in these key growth
markets," it said.
Wilmar's shares inched up 0.3 percent on Tuesday, ahead of
the release of the results. It has fallen more than 6 percent so
far this year, lagging a 4 percent gain for the benchmark
Straits Times Index.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)