* Weak equity markets caused higher mark-to-market
investment loss
* Oilseeds and grains segment strong despite China's
slowdown
* Wilmar expects oilseeds and grains unit to remain
satisfactory
SINGAPORE, Nov 11 Wilmar International
, the world's largest palm oil processor, said on
Wednesday that its third-quarter net profit dropped 35 percent
on the year, as mark-to-market losses from investment securities
more than offset strong performance in oilseeds and grains.
Wilmar, part of the influential Kuok Group, reported a
quarterly net profit of $275.9 million, on a revenue of $10.6
billion, which shrank 7.6 percent on the year.
Non-operating items recorded a loss of $78.9 million,
widening from $5 million a year earlier, mainly due to higher
losses in investment securities due to weaker equity markets
during the quarter. However, the company had recovered nearly a
third of the losses in October, it said.
Low palm oil prices as well as low refining margins weighed
on the group's plantation business, but higher volume and better
margins in its soybean crushing and consumer products businesses
boosted the oilseeds and grains segment despite a slowdown in
the Chinese market, the company said.
"The group expects performance of oilseeds and grains
segment to remain satisfactory," the company said in the
statement, adding that the recent increase in crude palm oil
prices would improve margins in its plantation business, and a
recent surge in sugar prices would help its sugar business.
