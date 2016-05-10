* Q1 profit $239.4 mln vs $232 mln year ago
* Tropical oils pre-tax profit up 8 pct
SINGAPORE May 10 Singapore-based Wilmar
International Ltd said on Tuesday it expects
challenging operating conditions in the second quarter after
reporting a 3.2 percent rise in quarterly net profit.
Wilmar, the world's largest palm oil processor and one of
the biggest soybean buyers, reported a net profit of $239.4
million for the three months ended March, versus $232 million a
year earlier.
Core profit, which excludes non-operating items, fell 12.5
percent due to one-off provisions for impairment.
Wilmar said its tropical oils business posted an 8 percent
rise in pretax profit at $149.3 million. However, production
yield fell 5 percent, hurt by the El Nino effect.
Its oilseeds and grains business posted a 2 percent rise in
pretax profit at $168.8 million, helped by volume and margin
growth in consumer products and improvements in rice and flour
operations, the company said.
Its sugar segment reported a smaller pretax loss of $18.2
million versus a loss of $68 million a year earlier. The losses
were due to seasonal plant maintenance in the first half of the
year for the Australian milling business, as the crops are only
harvested in the second half of the year, the company said.
That was offset by stronger performances from the company's
merchandising business and higher sales volume from Indonesian
refineries.
The company said its assets and shareholders' funds saw a
downward adjustment of $752 million in the first quarter due to
new and revised accounting standards related to biological
assets.
"We expect the recent improvements in CPO (crude palm oil)
prices to benefit our plantation business. However, this will be
partially offset by lower margins in our downstream businesses
due to higher feedstock costs," Chairman and Chief Executive
Kuok Khoon Hong said in a statement.
"Consumer products will continue to achieve healthy growth
although crush margins are expected to come under pressure as a
result of excessive soybean arrivals into China in the coming
months and amidst volatile markets," he said.
Wilmar shares closed 2.3 percent lower ahead of the results.
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Sunil Nair and
Subhranshu Sahu)