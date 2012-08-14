* Q2 net $117.1 million vs f'cast $328 million
* Net excluding non-operating items down 55 pct to $172.3
mln
* Net loans and borrowings rise to $12.5 billion
By Eveline Danubrata
SINGAPORE, Aug 14 Singapore's Wilmar
International Ltd, the world's largest listed palm oil
firm, warned of challenges in the near term especially in China
where losses contributed to a 70 percent slump in quarterly
earnings.
Chairman and CEO Kuok Khoon Hong said short-term prospects
were difficult even though Wilmar was well positioned to benefit
from growth in demand for agricultural commodities, especially
in Asia and emerging markets like Africa.
"In the near term, the operating environment remains
challenging, particularly in China, due to excess capacity in
oilseeds crushing," he said on Tuesday.
Shares in Wilmar - which cut its interim dividend to 2
Singapore cents a share from 3 cents a year before - have been
hit by concerns about weak crush margins in China and the
government's move to ask producers to avoid raising edible oil
prices.
The stock has fallen 32 percent so far this year versus a
near 17 percent gain in the Straits Times Index, making
it the biggest loser in the benchmark index.
Wilmar's net profit of $117.1 million for the three months
ended in June was dragged down by losses in its oilseeds and
grains businesses in China, as well as its sugar segment.
Plantations and palm oil mills also generated lower profits.
Earnings were far below an average forecast of $328 million,
based on a poll of five analysts. Excluding non-operating items,
second-quarter net profit fell 55 percent to $172.3 million.
The heavily indebted company also said its net loans and
borrowings rose to $12.5 billion, contributing to an increase in
net gearing to 0.93 times from 0.79 times at the end of December
2011.
For the second quarter, its finance costs rose by 40.2
percent to $164.8 million, mainly due to an increase in its
effective borrowing rate.
(Editing by Kevin Lim and David Holmes)