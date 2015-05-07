* Q1 net rises 49 pct to $241.2 million
* Revenue falls 8.3 pct on lower commodity prices
* Expects crushing margin to be positive into mid-2015
SINGAPORE, May 7 Singapore-based Wilmar
International Ltd on Thursday said net profit jumped
49 percent in the first quarter as strong earnings at its
oilseeds and grains business offset losses in other segments,
including the company's sugar segment.
The world's largest palm oil processor and one of the
biggest buyers of soybeans reported profit of $241.2 million for
January-March. That was on revenue which fell 8.3 percent to
$9.4 billion due to a decline in commodity prices.
Pre-tax profit from the oilseeds and grains division grew to
$166.1 million from $13.6 million a year earlier, driven by
higher crushing margins and improved performance in its consumer
product business.
Wilmar said crushing margins in China CNSOY-RZO-MRG rose
due to a decline in soybean imports and prices.
"Crush margins are expected to remain positive going into
mid-2015," Wilmar said in a statement.
High earnings contributions from associates in India and
China also boosted profit, Wilmar said.
That helped offset a pre-tax loss in Wilmar's sugar segment
of $68 million in the first quarter, more than a quarter higher
than the prior year's loss of $54 million, due to weaker
performances in the company's Indonesian refineries and
merchandising business.
The greater losses came as Wilmar's sugar sales volumes
jumped 28 percent to 1.8 million tonnes, the company said.
Wilmar has been increasing its footprint in the global sugar
market, boosting its trading activities and scooping up assets.
Shares of Wilmar closed up 0.6 percent ahead of the earnings
release, versus a 0.8 percent decline in the broader market
.
(Reporting by Rujun Shen in Singapore; Additional reporting by
Chris Prentice in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)