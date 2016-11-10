SINGAPORE Nov 10 Singapore-based Wilmar International Ltd posted a 46.6 percent rise in its third-quarter net profit on Thursday, helped by improved performance of its tropical oils as well as oilseeds and grains businesses.

The world's largest palm oil processor and one of the biggest soybean buyers reported a net profit of $392.2 million for the three months ended September, versus a net profit of $267.6 million a year earlier.

Core profit, which excludes non-operating items, rose 9.8 percent to $384.9 million. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)