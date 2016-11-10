* Q3 net profit $392.2 mln vs $267.6 mln year ago
* Revenue rises 4.1 pct to $11.08 bln
* Sees "satisfactory" performance for rest of year
SINGAPORE, Nov 10 Singapore-based Wilmar
International Ltd posted a 46.6 percent rise in its
third-quarter net profit on Thursday, helped by improved
earnings at its tropical oils as well as oilseeds and grains
businesses.
Net profit came in at $392.2 million for the three months
ended September, compared with a net profit of $267.6 million a
year earlier, the world's largest palm oil processor and one of
the biggest soybean buyers said.
Mark-to-market gains from investment securities and lower
foreign exchange losses also boosted net profit.
Core profit, which excludes non-operating items, rose 9.8
percent to $384.9 million, and revenue increased 4.1 percent to
$11.08 billion.
Pretax profit at the company's tropical oils segment rose 81
percent to $169.3 million due to downstream businesses, although
plantation results were hit by lower production volumes.
The oilseeds and grains segment recorded a profit before tax
of $248.1 million. Pretax profit at the sugar business fell 21
percent, hurt by disruption in harvesting due to wet weather in
Australia.
The company, which counts U.S. agricultural products trader
Archer Daniels Midland Co among its shareholders, had
posted its first-ever quarterly loss in April-June due to
untimely purchases of soybeans.
"The group will continue to execute on its stated growth
strategy, with emphasis on its downstream businesses and
focusing on high-growth markets in Asia and Africa," Chairman
and CEO Kuok Khoon Hong said in a statement.
"Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the group's
performance for the rest of the year is expected to be
satisfactory."
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)