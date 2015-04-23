* Sugar undervalued, does not reflect weather risk
* Brazilian millers under pressure from slump in sugar price
(Adds weather risk, Brazil, comments)
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, April 23 China's sugar output in 2015/16
is expected to drop below the 10.5 million tonnes estimated for
the current season, Wilmar International Ltd said,
which could prompt buyers to ramp up imports of the sweetener to
meet demand at home.
The country's sugar crop is likely to be a bit lower next
year compared to what should have been an improvement from one
year to another, Jean-Luc Bohbot, group head of sugar at Wilmar,
told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.
If the world's top sugar importer buys more versus an
estimated 4 million tonnes this season, it will give a much
needed boost to sagging global benchmark prices, which
according to Bohbot are currently undervalued.
Prices of the sweetener plumbed six-year lows last month
amid ample world supplies, but Bohbot said he sees an upside
from here given indications of inclement weather conditions.
The market has failed to take into account the threat from a
possible emergence of a crop-damaging El Nino weather event and
the potential for a Brazilian market collapse, Bohbot said.
Brazil is the world's top sugar producer and exporter.
"Today people are putting zero risk factor on weather risk,
despite some signs of strange weather in some parts of the
world, and underestimating the Brazilian situation," he added.
Brazil has been able to boost exports due to the weakening
Brazilian real, but with global sugar prices near multi-year
lows, the country's millers are now struggling to stay afloat
and this could prompt a strong pullback in supply next season,
Bohbot said.
"In Brazil, at least 30 percent of the industry is in a
critical situation, where they have no cash to pay the bills and
they certainly don't pay the banks any more, close to what in
America we would call a Chapter 11," said Bohbot.
"Another 30 percent in Brazil is suffering a lot with
difficulties to generate enough cash, and certainly not
investing to maintain the asset or expand so a very small part
of the industry in Brazil is okay."
Bohbot also sees little attention being paid to the threat
from El Nino.
The Australian Bureau of Meteorology has said there is at
least a 70 percent chance of an El Nino arriving as early as
June.
An El Nino would mean lower rainfall in Australia and Asia,
and more rains in South America. Without just the right amount
of moisture, sugar production would be curtailed in both
regions, analysts said.
