SINGAPORE, March 22 Several consecutive global
sugar surpluses are expected to trigger a collapse in sugar
prices, agricultural commodities firm Wilmar International's
managing director of sugar said on Thursday.
"If we enter into this type of big surplus cycle, the sugar
market price will have to reach a point where production will be
reduced," said Jean-Luc Bohbot, adding the global sugar market
was likely to be in surplus until at least 2013/14, assuming
there are no major weather issues.
(Reporting by Sarah McFarlane and Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by
Alison Birrane)