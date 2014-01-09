(Corrects headline to mln)
OSLO Jan 9 Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics
(WWL), a shipping firm transporting cars and trucks from
factories to local markets, faces a $33 million fine from the
Japanese Fair Trade Commission, one of WWL's parent companies
said on Thursday.
"The draft order indicates that WWL, as one of several
companies in the industry, has participated in non-competitive
behaviour in automotive transportation," Wilh. Wilhelmsen
Holding said in a statement.
EUKOR Car Carriers, where Wilh. Wilhelmsen ASA holds a 40
percent stake, was initially included in the investigation, but
has not been named in the draft orders, the Wilhemsen companies
said.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Balazs Koranyi)