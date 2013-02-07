Tesla to exchange certain notes for about $395 mln in shares
June 1 Tesla Inc said it entered into agreements with the holders of some of its notes with principal amount of about $144.8 million to exchange 1.16 million of the company's shares.
LONDON Feb 7 Wilmington Group PLC : * Acquisition * Acquisition of the entire issued and to be issued share capital of nhis
limited * Deal for an initial cash consideration of £5.6M and a further deferred
consideration of up to £3.75M * Acquisition is expected to be earnings enhancing in the first full year of
ownership * Source text
June 1 Tesla Inc said it entered into agreements with the holders of some of its notes with principal amount of about $144.8 million to exchange 1.16 million of the company's shares.
FRANKFURT, June 1 German prosecutors have ordered Thyssenkrupp's Atlas Elektronik GmbH to pay to the state about 48 million euros ($54 million) that it was found to have earned from contracts in Greece and Peru.