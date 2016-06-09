June 9 British logistics company Wincanton Plc
said on Thursday that it would reintroduce dividends,
after reporting a rise in full-year revenue.
The company, which transports goods such as food, documents
and recycling materials, said its revenue for the year ended
March 31 rose 3.6 percent to 1.1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion)
as it secured more long-term contracts in its
businesses.
Wincanton said it would start with a recommended final
dividend of 5.5 pence for 2015/16 and said its dividend policy
was expected to be progressive with annual growth. It had halted
dividend in 2011.
($1 = 0.6889 pounds)
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)