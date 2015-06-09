FRANKFURT, June 9 U.S. automated teller machine
maker Diebold Corp is in talks about a possible
acquisition of its troubled German rival Wincor Nixdorf
, sources with knowledge of the negotiations told
Reuters.
Wincor is being advised by Goldman Sachs and Diebold by JP
Morgan, one source added, confirming a report by the Frankfurter
Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) newspaper earlier on Tuesday. Goldman
Sachs and JP Morgan declined to comment.
A Diebold spokesman declined to comment on "rumours and
speculation", while nobody from Wincor Nixdorf, which has a
market capitalisation of 1.1 billion euros ($1.24 billion), was
immediately available to comment.
