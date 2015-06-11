FRANKFURT, June 11 German ATM maker Wincor Nixdorf's management is not interested in the company being bought, Handelsblatt reported on Thursday, citing its chief executive.

Earlier this week, Wincor Nixdorf shares jumped more than 10 percent on reports the company was in talks with U.S. peer Diebold.

"No, we don't know of any takeover offer," Handelsblatt quoted Wincor CEO Eckard Heidloff as saying.

"Such speculation has been there since 15 years. We, as management, don't believe this is the right way."

Wincor Nixdorf said in April it would cut 12 percent of its workforce and spin off its cashless payments business as part of a restructuring after warning it would miss its sales and operating profit targets for the year. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; editing by David Clarke)