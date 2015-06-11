FRANKFURT, June 11 German ATM maker Wincor
Nixdorf's management is not interested in the company
being bought, Handelsblatt reported on Thursday, citing its
chief executive.
Earlier this week, Wincor Nixdorf shares jumped more than 10
percent on reports the company was in talks with U.S. peer
Diebold.
"No, we don't know of any takeover offer," Handelsblatt
quoted Wincor CEO Eckard Heidloff as saying.
"Such speculation has been there since 15 years. We, as
management, don't believe this is the right way."
Wincor Nixdorf said in April it would cut 12 percent of its
workforce and spin off its cashless payments business as part of
a restructuring after warning it would miss its sales and
operating profit targets for the year.
