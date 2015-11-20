FRANKFURT Nov 20 U.S. automated teller machine maker Diebold Inc is poised to launch a formal offer for German rival Wincor Nixdorf AG comprising 80 percent cash and 20 percent shares, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Wincor Nixdorf said last month that it had received an indicative offer of 1.7 billion euros ($1.81 billion) from Diebold, but added that final details needed to be hammered out and a due diligence needed to be done.

The sources said the 52.50-euro-per-share offer combining the two companies into a new U.S.-based entity to be named Diebold Nixdorf would be launched "promptly".

Diebold declined to comment, while Wincor Nixdorf was not immediately available for comment.

The Wall Street Journal earlier cited sources as saying Diebold was likely to make an official bid within the next couple of days.

