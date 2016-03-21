FRANKFURT, March 21 U.S. ATM maker Diebold
is optimistic it will still gain the required level of
support for its planned $1.8 billion takeover of German rival
Wincor Nixdorf, its CEO told Reuters.
Diebold needs 75 percent of Wincor Nixdorf shareholders to
tender their shares by March 22 for the cash and shares deal to
succeed but by Monday the acceptance level stood at only 39.6
percent, Wincor said.
"We knew that reaching the finish line of the proposed
merger was going to be close, but the potential benefits have
made it worth pursuing, and the investors and customers we've
met are very supportive," Diebold CEO Andy Mattes said in a
statement to Reuters.
Mates said that he remains optimistic that more than 75
percent of the shares would be tendered, but confirmed that the
deal would not be changed.
"The deadline to change the offer in any way has now passed,
so if we do not reach the 75 percent tender threshold by the end
of the day on the 22nd, the deal will not happen," he said.
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Anneli Palmen; Writing by
Victoria Bryan; Editing by David Goodman)