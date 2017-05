DUESSELDORF, Germany, June 10 Wincor Nixdorf is not currently in merger or takeover talks, a spokesman for the company said on Wednesday.

The comments come one day after Reuters reported that U.S. automated teller machine maker Diebold Corp was in talks about a possible acquisition of Germany's Wincor Nixdorf. (Reporting by Anneli Palmen; Writing by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Christoph Steitz)