FRANKFURT, April 10 German ATM maker Wincor
Nixdorf warned on Friday that it would miss its sales
and operating profit guidance for the year and said it would
restructure its hardware business to halt a slide in revenue.
In the first six months of its fiscal year 2014/15, which
ends on Sept. 30, net sales fell 2 percent to 1.21 billion euros
($1.28 billion) as growth at its software and IT services
businesses failed to offset a 12 percent decline at its hardware
business, it said.
Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA)
dropped 31 percent to 47 million euros.
The company had previously said it expected full-year net
sales to grow moderately from a year-earlier figure of 2.47
billion euros. It had said EBITA - 135 million euros in the last
fiscal year, adjusted for one-off items - would grow at a
slightly faster rate than sales.
"From the current perspective, these targets will not be
met," it said on Friday, adding it would provide further details
when it publishes full first-half results on April 23.
"Capacity adjustments within the hardware sector as well as
cost streamlining are elements within the restructuring
programme," it added, without saying whether it planned to cut
jobs.
($1 = 0.9432 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Pravin Char)