* To cut 1,100 jobs in next three years

* CEO says eventually may IPO cashless payments unit

* Shares drop 3.3 pct, underperforming sector index (Adds CEO comment, analyst comment, shares, background)

By Harro Ten Wolde

FRANKFURT, April 23 German ATM maker Wincor Nixdorf will cut 12 percent of its workforce and spin off its cashless payments business as part of a restructuring announced on Thursday.

Wincor had warned this month that it would miss its sales and operating profit guidance for the year, citing deteriorating business in Russia and China, sluggish recovery in European investment spending and eroding hardware prices.

On Thursday it said it planned to focus on software and high-end IT services, shrink its hardware business and spin off cashless payments.

Analyst Harald Schnitzer at DZ Bank said in a client note that he was surprised by the magnitude of the restructuring.

The cashless payments business is expected to generate sales of 50 million euros ($53.6 million) this fiscal year, which is still a fraction of Wincor's annual sales of roughly 2.4 billion euros, but it caters to a fast-growing market.

Both Apple and Samsung have integrated contactless payments in their flagship smartphones and retailers are racing to update their scanning and tagging infrastructure.

By spinning off the unit Wincor wants to create a flexible company to respond to this fast-moving market.

"This may serve, for example, as a platform for partnerships or collaborative activities in the payment market or to facilitate investment opportunities," it said in a statement.

Wincor's Chief Executive Eckard Heidloff told Reuters that eventually the unit could be listed as a separate company on the stock exchange in which Wincor Nixdorf would hold the majority.

Wincor Nixdorf shares were down 3.3 percent by 0815 GMT, the second-biggest loser in the STOXX Europe 600 Technology index , which was down 2 percent.

The company is launching a restructuring, including cutting 1,100 jobs or 12 percent of its workforce, which should result in a boost to earnings of 120 million euros in fiscal 2017/2018.

Earlier this month, people familiar with the matter told Reuters that Wincor Nixdorf has asked investment banks to come up with ideas to secure the future of the group.

($1 = 0.9327 euros) (Additional reporting by Anneli Palmen and Georgina Prodhan; editing by Maria Sheahan and Vincent Baby)