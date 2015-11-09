* CEO says talk not heading toward hostile takeover
* CEO declined to say how long talks would continue
* Sees 2015/16 EBITA at 150 mln euros
DUESSELDORF, Nov 9 Talks between Wincor Nixdorf
and its U.S. suitor Diebold are ongoing and
constructive, the CEO of the German ATM maker said on Monday,
but he stopped short of saying when a final agreement could be
announced.
Wincor Nixdorf said last month that it had received an
indicative offer of 1.7 billion euros ($1.83 billion) from
Diebold, but added that final details needed to be hammered out
and a due diligence needed to be done.
"The talks are based on equivalence and they are not heading
into the direction of a hostile takeover," Wincor Nixdorf Chief
Executive Eckard Heidloff told reporters at the company's annual
press conference. He declined to give an indication of how long
the talks would go on.
A combination of Wincor Nixdorf and Diebold would make the
global market leader in automated teller machines, with a market
share of about 35 percent, leaving NCR the global number
two with an estimated share of 25 percent, analysts have
calculated.
Diebold has set an indicative offer of 52.50 euros per
Wincor share, but shares of the Paderborn, north Germany-based
company have not reached that level as investors were sceptical
of an offer materializing.
Wincor Nixdorf shares have risen 15 percent so far this
year, underperforming the German midcap index which has
won more than 25 percent.
The group also said on Monday it had earnings before
interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) of 22 million euros in
the 2014/15 financial year that ended on Sept. 30, down from 155
million in the previous year as restructuring costs weighed.
That was slightly better than the average expectation for
20.7 million euros in a Reuters poll.
For the fiscal 2015/16 year Wincor expects EBITA to be
around 150 million euros.
($1 = 0.9280 euros)
(Reporting by Anneli Palmen and Harro ten Wolde; Editing by
Maria Sheahan and Louise Heavens)