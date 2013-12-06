By Ros Krasny
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 6 The U.S. government on Friday
extended the length of permits allowing wind farms and other
operations to accidentally kill protected eagles, drawing fire
from wildlife conservationists.
The move to offer permits of up to 30 years, up from a
maximum of five years, had been urged by the wind energy
industry but was attacked by a leading wildlife group as a
"stunningly bad move."
The Interior Department said the change in policy would help
protect eagles and allow the development of renewable energy and
other projects designed to operate for decades.
"Renewable energy development is vitally important to our
nation's future, but it has to be done in the right way," said
Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell.
The change will provide legal protection for the likely
lifespan of wind farms that obtain permits and undertake
"advanced conservation practices" to avoid killing bald eagles,
the bird depicted on the national seal of the United States, and
gold eagles.
Companies must also commit to take additional measures if
they exceed their permit limits or if new information suggests
eagle populations are being affected.
The National Audobon Society, a bird-focused conservation
group, said Interior's move was misguided and that the group was
keeping "all options" open to challenge the rule.
"Instead of balancing the need for conservation and
renewable energy, Interior wrote the wind industry a blank
check," Audubon President and CEO David Yarnold said in a
statement. "It's outrageous that the government is sanctioning
the killing of America's symbol, the Bald Eagle."
In a blog posting, John Anderson, director of siting policy
for the American Wind Energy Association, said the permit
program would protect more eagles, not less.
The group said its industry does more to address its impacts
on eagles than other, greater sources of eagle fatalities known
to wildlife experts.
The AWEA pointed out that the eagle "take" permit "was not
developed for nor is it specific to the wind industry"
The permits can be sought by "all sources of human-caused
eagle mortality," including oil and gas exploration and
production, mining, military bases, airports, cell towers and
utility lines, AWEA said.
Thousands of birds of various species - not just eagles -
are known to die in the United States each year in collisions
with giant wind turbines, power lines and other structures.
Fatalities of golden eagles at modern wind facilities
represent less than 2 percent of documented sources of
human-caused eagle deaths, and "only a few" bald eagles have
died in collisions in the history of the industry, AWEA said.
(Reporting by Ros Krasny; editing by Andrew Hay)