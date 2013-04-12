MILAN, April 12 Italy's No. 3 mobile phone company Wind said on Friday it will invest 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) to build an ultra-fast fourth-generation (4G) network in Italy as part of a deal with China's Huawei and another Italian partner.

Huawei and Italy's Sirti will provide technologies and know-how for Wind's network, the companies said in a joint statement.

"This new considerable investment follows last year's purchase of the LTE (Long Term Evolution) frequencies," Wind CEO Maximo Ibarra said in the statement.

Wind competes in Italy with Telecom Italia, Vodafone and Hutchison Whampoa's unit 3 Italia.