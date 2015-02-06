BRIEF-Max Ventures and Industries approves investment in unit Max Estates
* Says approved investment of INR 900 million in unit Max Estates
MADRID Feb 6 Spain's Abertis said on Friday it had been selected as preferred bidder by Italian mobile phone operator Wind for the potential purchase of a stake in its telecommunications towers portfolio.
The two companies will negotiate until mid-February and will release a statement to the stock exchange in the event of a definitive agreement, Abertis said in a statement.
Wind, controlled by Amsterdam-based Vimpelcom, is selling to reduce debt and talks will remain exclusive for less than a week, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
(Reporting By Sonya Dowsett. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Says approved investment of INR 900 million in unit Max Estates
MUMBAI, May 3 ICICI Bank Ltd, India's third-biggest lender by assets, reported a smaller-than-expected growth in fourth-quarter net profit as bad loans rose.