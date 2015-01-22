BRIEF-Eltel discontinues unprofitable power transmission business outside of Europe
* Eltel discontinues unprofitable power transmission business outside of Europe
Jan 22 Wind Mobile SA :
* Its Software Mind unit signs 4 million zloty ($1.1 million) contract for Java Related Technologies programming services in 2015 for a US based client Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7237 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Eltel discontinues unprofitable power transmission business outside of Europe
FRANKFURT, May 2 Chinese conglomerate HNA Group has raised its stake in Deutsche Bank to 9.9 percent, a source close to Germany's flagship lender said on Tuesday.