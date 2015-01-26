Shareholder advisors challenge SAP board in row over pay
FRANKFURT, May 6 Leading shareholder advisors have called on SAP investors to oppose the supervisory board of Europe's largest technology company in a dispute over management pay.
Jan 26 Wind Mobile SA :
* Said on Friday that estimated FY 2014 revenue is 55 million zlotys ($14.6 million)
* Estimated FY 2014 EBITDA 11 million zlotys
* Estimated FY 2014 net profit 7 million zlotys
* Suspended its acquisition plans of a company based in the Middle East due to lack of clear indication that this purchase would create synergies
($1 = 3.7651 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Polls predict Macron on course for comfortable win over Le Pen