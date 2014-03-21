* Planned portability features make M&A easier
* Italian mobile market badly in need of consolidation
* PIK toggle structure also accommodative to M&A
By Robert Smith
LONDON, March 21 (IFR) - Wind's recently announced
refinancing will include new debt clauses allowing for a sale or
merger of its business, lowering the barriers for badly needed
consolidation in an Italian mobile market ravaged by a year long
price war.
Wind's owner VimpelCom is using the refinancing to tackle
the Italian firm's burdensome payment-in-kind (PIK) bonds and
extend its maturity profile.
But it is also aiming to insert portability clauses into
Wind's loan documentation that would allow the debt to stay in
place after a change in company ownership.
"The portability feature, implied by the provisions that
waive the change of control, signals to the market that
VimpelCom does not want to raise the barriers to M&A discussions
through this loan refinancing," said Mitch Reznick, co-head of
credit at Hermes Fund Managers.
Reznick said he would not be surprised to see similar
features in the pending bond deal.
"It is an important signal and makes perfect sense, because
the Italian market is crying out for consolidation."
The four-player Italian mobile market saw intense price
competition in 2013, which Wind says reached the "highest level
of aggressiveness" during the summer.
Telecom Italia first lowered its price, followed by Vodafone
and then Wind. Hutchison-owned 3 Italia has continued to
undercut the market.
"This price war is unsustainable for all the players,"
Telecom Italia's then chairman Franco Bernabe said in August.
"The others are suffering as much or more than we are."
Just two months later Bernabe stepped down from his post
after six years at the helm, having lost the support of core
shareholders.
TOUGH DECISIONS
Wind is amending its Senior Facilities Agreement, which
lenders must consent to by April 2, with features that allow the
debt to stay in place after a change of control under two
scenarios: if net total debt is below 4.25x and senior secured
leverage below 3x, or if Wind is taken over by a listed company
with a greater or equal market capitalisation to VimpelCom, with
mobile licences in the EU, Canada, Switzerland and/or the United
States.
Vodafone, 3 and Telecom Italia all have greater market caps
than VimpelCom.
But given the four players' market shares, however,
investors say that Hutchinson's 3 Italia is the most plausible
candidate.
According to Wind, Telecom Italia is market leader with
34.1% share, followed by Vodafone with 31% and Wind with 24.3%.
In contrast, 3 Italia has just 10.6% market share.
"Given their woeful market share, Hutchison has to do
something or get out," said one high-yield investor.
The key question is whether VimpelCom would prefer to
dispose of Wind outright or share ownership with another player.
"No one can be sure, but I think that VimpelCom doesn't want
to do a sale outright, because it would be reverting back to a
mostly Russian business," said another investor.
VimpelCom generates 70% of its revenues in emerging markets,
so Wind provides valuable diversification, especially given
recent instability in its key markets of Russia and Ukraine.
"The problem is, if you look at what Hutch did in Ireland
and Austria it's clear they like to take control," the investor
said. "There's going to be tough decisions, but ultimately in a
year's time this is unlikely to remain a four-player market."
ALTERNATIVE PLAN
Wind has also mooted an alternative structure, which also
has a clear eye on M&A prospects.
Under the first plan, VimpelCom would refinance all of
Wind's 1.3bn PIK notes by injecting 500m of cash and then
raising 3.7bn of new Wind senior notes and using 51m of cash
on balance sheet.
Under the alternative, following the cash injection, the
remaining PIK notes are refinanced with new PIK toggle notes.
PIK toggles are a variation of PIK notes that pay coupons in
cash if the issuer can, while leaving it the option of allowing
interest to accrue on the principal if it cannot.
Wind explains that this option may be used "in case
flexibility is required for potential M&A." PIK toggles usually
have short one- to two-year call protection, which makes them
easier to refinance in the event of a buy-out.
