* Initial offer for Wind in $600 mln-$800 mln range -source
* Startups have struggled to compete with dominant players
* Upcoming 700 MHz auction key to market as data booms
By Alastair Sharp and Euan Rocha
TORONTO, June 26 Verizon Communications Inc
has offered to buy Canadian telecommunications startup
Wind Mobile and is also in talks with rival startup Mobilicity
as it makes proposals that could create a viable competitor to
the three wireless operators that now dominate the Canadian
market.
One source familiar with the matter said Verizon presented a
tentative offer of $600 million to $800 million for Wind Mobile
last week, with final pricing depending on its due diligence.
The U.S. telecom giant has also approached rival startup
Mobilicity and may be interested in acquiring that struggling
wireless player as well, a second source said.
Stocks of Canada's three big telecoms players tumbled on the
Toronto Stock Exchange as the market digested what could be a
game-changing development in what has been a cozy domestic
market.
Telus Corp fell 7.8 percent to C$30.75, Rogers
Communications lost 9 percent to C$41.77, and BCE Inc
was down 4.1 percent at C$41.54.
Mobilicity, Wind and Public Mobile, the three startups that
emerged from a 2008 government auction of spectrum, entered the
market with cheap talk-and-text plans that pressured the
existing players. But they struggled to compete, and Mobilicity
debtholders are set to vote on a recapitalization plan early
next week.
Activity in the sector has stepped up since the government
lifted curbs on the foreign ownership of new entrants last year,
and a number of players are now jockeying to strike deals ahead
of a second big auction, of coveted 700 mHz spectrum, which
requires fewer towers than higher-frequency airwaves.
Sources familiar with the situation say that all three of
the juniors have attracted offers from the Canadian incumbents.
But the government wants to boost competition, and Ottawa
has made it clear that it does not want the startups to go to
existing players. Earlier this month, it quashed Telus's bid for
Mobilicity by blocking the transfer of Mobilicity's spectrum
licenses to Telus.
A bid from Verizon would likely be far more tempting to
Ottawa, given that it would create a player able to boost
competition across the country.
SEPTEMBER DEADLINE
Verizon declined comment. Last week, however, Chief
Financial Officer Fran Shammo confirmed publicly that Verizon
was interested in entering the Canadian market.
A Wind spokeswoman and a Mobilicity spokesman both declined
to comment.
Any new entrants will want to clarify their ownership before
Sept. 17, the deadline to apply for the 700 megahertz spectrum
auction, which is due to start on Jan. 14.
The rules of that auction preclude talks between bidding
parties after an initial expression of interest.
There are seven blocks available in the auction, but bidders
will likely covet four that are aligned with the spectrum bought
by AT&T and Verizon in the United States.
The government has said BCE, Telus and Rogers can only
obtain one of these prime blocks each, leaving new entrants and
regional cable operators such as Quebecor Inc and Shaw
Communications to compete for the fourth.
Verizon is already using 700 MHz airwaves in the United
States to build a network capable of handling use of heavy data
such as streaming video. Acquiring the same spectrum in Canada
would let Verizon buy high-end devices at a discount.
Ottawa aims to raise a minimum of C$900 million in the 700
MHz auction, but the sale is expected to rake in far more than
that as carriers jostle for the bandwidth upon which their
networks depend.
The 2008 auction of spectrum in the 1700 MHz range brought
in more than C$4 billion for the government.