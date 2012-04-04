April 4 Wind Acquisition Finance SA
on Wednesday sold $400 million of senior secured notes in the
144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service.
Wind Acquisition also sold 200 million euro six-year notes
on Wednesday.
Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas, IMI, Barclays Capital, Credit
Suisse, ING, and Societe Generale were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.
BORROWER: WIND ACQUISITION FINANCE
AMT $400 MLN COUPON 7.25 PCT MATURITY 02/15/2018
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 92.181 FIRST PAY 11/15/2012
MOODY'S Ba3 YIELD 9 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/13/2012
S&P DOUBLE-B SPREAD 769 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS