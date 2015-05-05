FRANKFURT May 5 Windeln.de said it
set the offer price for its IPO at 18.50 euros per share
Windeln.de said a total of 11,404,899 shares of windeln.de were
placed
Windeln.de said in addition existing shareholders sold 4,517,304
existing bearer shares
Windeln.de said company will receive total gross proceeds of 127
mln euros, if greenshoe option exercised
Windeln.de says the company's freefloat would amount to 42
percent if greenshoe fully exercised
Windeln.de said as part of placement it issued 5,400,000 new
bearer shares from a cap hike
Windeln.de says the total offer volume amounts to approximately
211 million euros including over allotment
