FRANKFURT May 6 Shares in loss-making German baby products retailer windeln.de fell 2.7 percent in their stock market debut on Wednesday.

The stock started trading at 18.0 euros. The ecommerce group, which makes the bulk of its sales by selling milk powder to Chinese customers, had priced its shares the day before at 18.50 euros after offering them in a range of 16.50 euros to 20.50 euros apiece. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Thomas Atkins)