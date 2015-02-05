FRANKFURT Feb 5 German diapers retailer
windeln.de is preparing a stock market listing as the internet
start-up seeks to tap funds for further expansion, two sources
familiar with the deal said.
The group has mandated Deutsche Bank, Goldman
Sachs and Bank of America Merrill Lynch to
organise the IPO, which could take place as early as the first
half of 2015, the sources said.
"We are continuously evaluating all strategic options to
support the future growth of the company," said a spokesman for
windeln.de, which was set up in 2010 and made a small 2014
profit on sales of 130 million euros ($149 million).
The banks declined to comment.
Last month, windeln.de closed a financing round in which
Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, DN Capital, MCI Management and 360
Capital Partners injected 45 million euros into the group, which
also sells baby food, children's clothing and toys.
windeln.de has said it sees large potential for growth in
Germany, where so far only every fifth childcare article is sold
via the internet. It also plans to spend money on entering
markets in other countries and for acquiring peers.
Earlier, German magazine Bilanz reported that windeln.de is
seeking a listing by the end of June.
($1 = 0.8747 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Vincent Baby)