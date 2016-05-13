(Adds minister's first name)
COPENHAGEN May 13 The Danish government said on
Friday it wanted to scrap plans to build five offshore wind
farms as their output would become too expensive for consumers.
The government estimates it would cost consumers 70 billion
Danish crowns ($10.63 billion) to buy electricity from the
plants with a total combined capacity of 350-megawatts.
"Since 2012 when we reached the political agreement, the
cost of our renewable policy has increased dramatically," said
Lars Christian Lilleholt, energy minister in Denmark's Liberal
party government.
"We can't accept this, as the private sector and households
are paying far too much. Denmark's renewable policy has turned
out to be too expensive," he said.
Denmark produced more than 40 percent of its electricity
from wind power last year, a world record, and it has a goal of
increasing this share to 50 percent by 2020.
Subsidies for wind power producers had to increase as power
prices fell sharply since 2012, and producers had to get more
money to make production profitable.
Nordic average power prices fell to 21 euros per
megawatt-hour (MWh) in 2015, down from 31 euros/MWh on 2012.
($1 = 6.5876 Danish crowns)
