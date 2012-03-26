* Consumers demand apps; app makers need sales to make apps
By Tarmo Virki and Supantha Mukherjee
March 26 Apps, apps, apps! That is the main
challenge that Microsoft and Nokia, who
are trying to claw back marketshare from Apple Inc's
iPhone and Google's Android in the red hot smartphone market,
face now.
And so far the going does not look too good for the
challengers and their warhorse Windows Phone platform.
Apps, short for applications, are small pieces of software
that do useful or fun things on cellphones. The huge number and
variety of apps in Apple and Google stores are a key
factor that has helped the companies emerge as dominant players
in the lucrative smartphone market.
On Monday, Microsoft and Nokia said they would invest a
total of 18 million euros ($23.9 million) into a new mobile
application development program, AppCampus, at Helsinki's Aalto
University during the next three years.
The move underscores the seriousness with which the two
companies view the problem.
Most popular global apps such as Facebook, Twitter,
Foursquare and Evernote are available on the Windows Phone
platform, but makers of many niche or local apps have shied
away.
The number of apps available in the Windows Phone
Marketplace now exceeds 65,000, surpassing those at another
rival Research in Motion's BlackBerry store.
But that is still far short of around half a million apps
available on the Apple App Store and Google Play, according to
app researcher Distimo.
Worse still, only 37 percent of developers are keen to make
apps for Windows Phone, showed the latest IDC/Appcelerator
survey. That number, slightly down from the previous survey,
compared with the 89 percent interested in iPhone and 79 percent
in Android phones.
"Mobile developers' interest for the Windows platform has
been for the least very lukewarm over the last two years, with
no sign of improvement," Sanford C. Bernstein analyst Pierre
Ferragu said.
Microsoft launched its latest Windows Phone 7.5 operating
system, Mango, last year to good reviews. And Nokia, struggling
to reclaim smartphone handset marketshare from nimbler rivals
such as Apple and Samsung Electronics, l au nched its
Lumia line of phones running on Mango late last year.
Lumia phones look sleek and spiffy, with live, tiled icons
that automatically update news, weather, pictures and social
feeds. But the fewer number of apps and their quality are
hobbling the phones' appeal to customers.
Finn Christian Lindholm, a Helsinki-based partner at digital
design agency Fjord, believes the latest Windows Phones are
interesting enough to challenge the iPhone.
The key to both companies' strategy to gain in the
smartphone market would be how they break out of the vicious
cycle -- the low sales of the Windows phones holding back app
makers, and consumers shunning the phones for lack of the apps
they are accustomed to.
"They need to break the Catch-22 before there is enough
volume and natural pull," Lindholm said.
SHRINKING MARKETSHARE
Monday's announcement by Microsoft and Nokia is an attempt
to find new solutions to the problem, in addition to paying
third-party developers for the apps.
They hope the program, which will provide support, coaching
and also funding for app makers, will boost the number of unique
and outstanding apps on Windows Phone.
It's an uphill road for a new platform. Microsoft's share of
the smartphone market fell to just 2 percent last quarter, from
3 percent a year ago and 13 percent four years earlier,
according to Strategy Analytics.
Last month, Windows Phone lost also its highly
respected chief of developer relations, Brandon Watson, who left
for Amazon.com Inc, which is taking on established
players in the mobile devices market with its Kindle e-readers.
Apart from Nokia, which has a lot riding on the platform,
Microsoft has little support from other handset makers, such as
Samsung, which are clearly focused on their Android offerings.
That is not surprising as the other handset makers are
struggling to sell their Windows Phone models. They, unlike
Nokia, can only dream of payments from Microsoft for promoting
and supporting its software. Last quarter, Microsoft paid $250
million to Nokia on this account.
NO TALKING TOM CAT
On Friday, Rovio, the maker of the wildly popular Angry
Birds game, created a scare when media reports said the latest
version of the game -- Angry Birds Space -- will skip the
Windows platform.
Rovio Chief Executive Mikael Hed later told Reuters that the
company is working toward getting the game to Windows Phone but
did not specify when it will be available.
Showing how difficult a task that Microsoft and Nokia face,
many small app developers, such as Outfit7 -- maker of the
popular Talking Tom Cat app -- and Joby -- which makes a camera
app -- said they have no plans to be on Windows Phone either.
Pioneers in augmented reality -- a technology that combines
the digital and real worlds, and is one of the hottest areas of
wireless -- are also holding back.
"We have enough work in keeping Android and iPhone apps up
to date, as well as in enhancing our augmented reality
capabilities on them," said Maarten Lens-Fitzgerald, co-founder
of Dutch-based augmented reality firm Layar.
Jeff Janer, co-founder and CEO of Springpad, which makes the
namesake app that allows users to store, organize and share
content, raised the main concern of the app makers: Will the
hard work to move to a new platform pay off?
"When considering a new platform, we look to balance cost of
development and support against potential return in terms of
market opportunity and the ability to cost-effectively reach the
market," said Janer, who currently has no plans to develop an
app for Windows Phone.
For many small developers, it is a question of cost and how
fast they can recoup the investment.
It would probably take six man-months to build an app for
Windows phone and if that was contract work it would be $60,000
or more, said Adam Saltsman, co-founder of Semi Secret Software,
which makes the Wurdle word game.
The small customer base for Windows Phone is forcing
developers to charge more for the apps, turning off customers
further. Most apps that are available for 99 cents on Google
Play cost $2.99 on the Windows Phone Marketplace.
Andreas Bernstrom, CEO of Rebtel, one of the most popular
Internet-based calling applications on iPhone and Android, said
the company has Windows Phone on its development roadmap for
later this year but has not yet started work.
"I don't know what the market will be like in six months,
maybe we need to focus on tablets or something else," he said.
Jeffrey Glueck, chief executive of Skyfire Labs Inc,
which makes the eponymous mobile Web browser, said the main
driver for developing on Windows Phone will be carrier requests.
"So far, we're only getting requests around Android and
iPhone."
That is one more challenge for Microsoft and Nokia.