FRANKFURT Oct 29 Windreich AG, Germany's largest developer of offshore wind parks, hopes to sell a 400 megawatt (MW) project by the end of the year, which could bring in a mid triple-digit million euro amount, its chief executive said.

"We are working hard to sell MEG I before the end of the year," Willi Balz, who fully owns the group, told Reuters on Monday.

Balz said of the 800 million euros ($1.03 billion) in equity needed for the project, 700 million had already been committed.

"We are confident that we can find investors for the remaining 100 million euros. There are many interested parties, including investors in Europe and the Middle East," Balz said.

Windreich plans, builds and sells wind parks and is a key player in Germany's offshore wind park expansion. Its offshore wind project pipeline of 3,353 MW accounts for about a third of Germany's goal to install 10,000 MW in offshore capacity by 2020.

Last week, the company sold its 210 MW offshore windpark Deutsche Bucht (German Bight) to a British investor.

Offshore wind parks are one of the main pillars in Germany's strategy to shift its energy focus to renewables, after it decided to abandon nuclear power following the Fukushima disaster last year.

But liability issues over who covers damages if wind parks are not connected to the power grid in time have slowed down the expansion markedly.

Earlier this month, Danish state-owned utility DONG Energy froze plans to develop the Borkum Riffgrund 2 wind farm on the North Sea coast of Germany, blaming local power grid operator TenneT TSO for the decision.

Windreich, in contrast, secured network access for its parks years ago, meaning the group had no issues with delays so far, Balz said. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Keiron Henderson)